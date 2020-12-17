Home Sports Raiders vs. Chargers live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Raiders vs. Chargers live score, updates, highlights from 'Thursday Night Football' game

Fans should be in for an entertaining quarterback duel when Derek Carr and the Raiders take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 15.

The Raiders (7-6) need a win to stay in the hunt for an AFC wild-card spot. They’ve had impressive moments, with wins over the Saints (34-24 in Week 2) and Chiefs (40-32 in Week 6). They’ve also put in some subpar efforts, including losing two of their last three games. They were blown out by the Falcons 43-6 in Week 12 and suffered a tough 44-27 loss to the Colts just four days ago.

The Chargers (4-9) don’t have much left to play for besides pride and draft position. Herbert has had an excellent rookie season, but it hasn’t necessarily translated to wins. For example, he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 31-26 loss to Las Vegas in Week 9.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Raiders vs. Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 15 game.

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 17
  • Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast.

NFL Week 15 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Dec. 17

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Chargers at Raiders8:20 p.m.Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV  

Saturday, Dec. 19

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Bills at Broncos4:30 p.m.NFL Network, fuboTV
Panthers at Packers8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Sunday, Dec. 20

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Seahawks at Washington1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Bears at Vikings1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Buccaneers at Falcons1 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
49ers at Cowboys1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Patriots at Dolphins1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Jaguars at Ravens1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Lions at Titans1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Texans at Colts1 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Eagles at Cardnals4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Jets at Rams4:05 p.m.Fox, fuboTV
Chiefs at Saints4:25 p.m.CBS, fuboTV
Browns at Giants8:20 p.m.NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Dec. 21

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Steelers at Bengals8:15 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

