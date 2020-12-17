Raiders vs. Chargers live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

Fans should be in for an entertaining quarterback duel when Derek Carr and the Raiders take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 15.

The Raiders (7-6) need a win to stay in the hunt for an AFC wild-card spot. They’ve had impressive moments, with wins over the Saints (34-24 in Week 2) and Chiefs (40-32 in Week 6). They’ve also put in some subpar efforts, including losing two of their last three games. They were blown out by the Falcons 43-6 in Week 12 and suffered a tough 44-27 loss to the Colts just four days ago.

The Chargers (4-9) don’t have much left to play for besides pride and draft position. Herbert has had an excellent rookie season, but it hasn’t necessarily translated to wins. For example, he threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 31-26 loss to Las Vegas in Week 9.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Raiders vs. Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 15 game.

Raiders vs. Chargers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Raiders — — — — — Chargers — — — — —

Raiders vs. Chargers live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(All times Eastern)

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 17

Thursday, Dec. 17 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast.

