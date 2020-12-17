Queensland Police treating murders of elderly couple as terror event linked to Logan Motorway police shooting

Police have confirmed they are treating the murders of an elderly Queensland couple as a terrorism event.

Detectives made the announcement this morning after uncovering a “direct link” between the deaths of an elderly couple in Brisbane’s south and the killing of Raghe Abdi.

The bodies of Maurice Anthill, 87, and Zoe Anthill, 86, were found at a house in Parkinson yesterday afternoon.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said forensic examinations of the two scenes revealed they were connected.

“That link relates to the fact that there was an item located with Mr Abdi that we believe has come from the address of the deceased elderly couple,” Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said.

“We are also looking In to items of property that were located at their address that we believe may have been owned by Mr Abdi.”

Abdi was known to counter-terrorism authorities and was arrested in May 2019 while trying to board a flight to Somalia with a one-way ticket.

He was currently on bail and required to wear a tracking device.

Police attended Mr Abdi’s home twice on Wednesday after the GPS monitoring company alerted them to “tampering” with the bracelet.

They later searched bushland and found the device where it was “pinging”.

He was shot and killed by police yesterday after approaching officers with a knife in his hands on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale around 6am.

Police allege Mr and Mrs Anthill were murdered in the hours before his death.

Police stressed that they had uncovered no evidence to suggest that any other persons were involved in the incidents.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there was no need for the community to be concerned after being briefed by the Chief Commissioner.

“Tragically people have lost their lives,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“My briefing was that this was an isolated occurrence and that there is no need for the Queensland community to be concerned.”

Deputy Commissioner Linford said the body-worn camera footage was being reviewed and the GPS tracking device Mr Abdi cut off was still missing.