Potential for Christmas chaos as new cases threaten border status

Christmas plans for thousands of Australians are in jeopardy as states and territories introduce new restrictions after Sydney’s Northern Beaches coronavirus cluster grew to 17 cases.

The NSW Government has asked local residents to limit all movement and has warned it is “likely” more cases will be discovered following a testing blitz in the area and routine contact tracing interviews.

State and territory leaders are closely watching the outbreak, with the next few days crucial as they determine what new restrictions will be enforced.

Here’s what we know so far:

Following the discovery of this evening’s new cases, NSW Health has asked locals to stay in their homes and to not visit friends or relatives unless “essential”.

To date, it is not a public health order but a request. That may change in the coming days.

Authorities have also asked that people from outside the area not to enter the Northern Beaches area between Palm Beach and the Spit Bridge.

This impacts approximately 250,000 residents – and potentially thousands more who were planning to drive to the area or from the area for Christmas Day.

“At this , we request that people from outside the area should avoid unnecessary travel to the Northern Beaches,” NSW Health said in a statement.

Christmas is just eight days away.

Queensland has issued new restrictions for travellers from Sydney’s Northern Beaches, including mandatory hotel quarantine from Saturday as the coronavirus cluster grows.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young released the details late on Thursday night.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and is already in Queensland should get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and arrives in Queensland on a flight from Sydney after midnight tonight must get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and arrives in Queensland on a flight from Sydney after 1am on Saturday, December 19 must go into hotel quarantine at their own expense for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches, and get tested.

This includes both interstate visitors and Queensland residents returning home.”We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide an update tomorrow morning,” Dr Young said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk earlier announced on Twitter that anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches region since December 11 will not be able to visit Queensland residential aged care centres, hospitals or correctional facilities.

The Premier also warned Queenslanders who have travel plans to visit greater Sydney, in particular the Northern Beaches region, should consider the risk of those areas becoming a hotspot.

Queensland authorities have said they will be monitoring the situation in NSW “very closely”.

From midnight tonight, all New South Wales arrivals into Western Australia will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and have a COVID-19 test on day 11.

People who had been in NSW at any from December 11, and had arrived in WA before the midnight cut-off, will have to self-quarantine, front for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, and stay isolated until a negative result is returned.

They too will have to take another COVID-19 test on the 11th day since their arrival in WA.

It is the second in the past 12 hours that WA has intensified restrictions with NSW, and WA Premier Mark McGowan has refused to rule out the return of a hard border.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in New South Wales very closely and provide any further updates when necessary and appropriate,” he said in a statement.

“We are very concerned there will be many more community cases in NSW.”

WA Police are alerting NSW arrivals already in the state, to the new requirements.

The Northern Territory has declared Sydney’s Northern Beaches a coronavirus hotspot and will force any travellers from the area to isolate immediately.

“Anyone travelling to the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA will need to undertake 14 days of mandatory, supervised quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin,” the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet said in a statement tonight.

“If you are intending to travel to the Northern Territory from an identified COVID-19 hotspot you are advised to rethink your plans. If you are a Territorian intending to travel to a hotspot you are advised to rethink your plans.

“If you travel to Northern Beaches Council LGA while it is a declared hotspot, you will be required to undertake 14 days mandatory, supervised quarantine on your return at a cost of $2500 per person.

“Anyone who has already arrived in the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA on or after the December 11 needs to arrange for a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine whilst awaiting the test results.”

Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie said the new restrictions had “been made rapidly” and decisions in the coming days will be critical to contain the Sydney cluster.

There is no word yet if the new cases will affect border movements between NSW and South Australia.

Currently SA Health recommends that people who have recently returned from NSW to monitor updates closely and self isolate if they have visited the locations on the dates specified by NSW Health.

There has been no indication from Victoria at this point as to whether NSW’s new cases will impact current current border conditions (of which there are none).

Victoria’s Health Department has advised that anybody who has been in Sydney’s Northern Beaches since December 11 should be tested.

Tasmania has banned any travellers who have been in Sydney’s Northern Beaches unless approved as an Essential Traveller.

“Anyone already in Tasmania who has been in this area or visited these premises is asked to self-isolate immediately and call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 (Monday- Friday 8am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm) to book a COVID-19 test,” the Tasmanian government said in a statement tonight.

“Travellers should advise the hotline that they have been in the identified area or an identified premises.

“If you have completed a Tas e-Travel registration and identified you will have been in NSW since Friday 11 December 2020, your pass will be cancelled and you will need to reapply via the website.”

There are no current restrictions for travellers moving to or from the ACT.

ACT Health is advising local residents to monitor the NSW Health website closely to see if they have recently attended one of the affected venues on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

