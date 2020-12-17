Photos: Tiger Shroff steps out for a dance class

Tiger Shroff has become Bollywood’s favourite action star in no time. The actor has a physique to die for and is supremely fit. He does all his action sequences himself. Not just action, Tiger is also a phenomenal dancer. The star has had his fair share of hits in the industry and has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Tiger has some big films in his kitty and is gearing up to start filming the same. Today, we snapped Tiger as he stepped out for a dance class in the city.



Dressed in a pair of jet-black tracks and a black jacket, the Bollywood hunk was happy to pose for the paparazzi before heading in for the dance class. Check out the pictures below…