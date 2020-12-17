Photo of Gal Gadot’s first day in costume is awesome

As DCEU fans know, Wonder Woman’s first live-action appearance didn’t take place in her own movie. She debuted in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, back when director Zack Snyder was attempting to build his version of an interconnected universe between these iconic characters. Ultimately, Snyder was the one who cast Gal Gadot in the role. It’s proven to be a fortuitous decision, with Gadot going on to work with director Patty Jenkins in the standalone Wonder Woman movies.

With Wonder Woman 1984‘s release right around the corner, Snyder took the opportunity to look back on Gadot’s initial casting by posting a picture of the first day Gadot got in costume as the Amazonian princess. Along with the photo, he included the following message: “Gal’s first day on set in the costume July 2014, shot on my iPhone 6. I knew when I cast her back in the fall of 2013 she was not just my Wonder Woman, but a Wonder Woman for the world. So proud of how she’s embodied this character with love & grace.”

For a generation of moviegoers, Gal Gadot is Wonder Woman. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine any other actress exemplifying all the character stands for as well as she does. Fortunately, fans can look forward to a third Wonder Woman film (that could end up being Gal Gadot’s last outing as the character). In the short term, audiences are getting excited to watch another action-packed adventure coming to both theaters and HBO Max next week. Wonder Woman 1984 comes out on December 25, 2020.