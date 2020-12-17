[PHOTO] ‘American Gods’ Season 3: Blythe Danner as Demeter

Mr. Wednesday’s romantic past comes into play in this exclusive first look at American Gods Season 3: May we introduce you to his former love, the goddess Demeter?

As previously reported, the Greek deity of the harvest, played by Blythe Danner (Will & Grace, Huff), will pop up in the upcoming season of the Starz fantasy drama. She and Ian McShane’s Wednesday, aka Odin, have some unresolved relationship business to deal with — which is complicated by the fact that she’s been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility.

We have a lot of questions about the photo above, some of which include: Is this Shadow’s first time making Demeter’s acquaintance? Does she know he’s Wednesday’s son, and therefore a demigod? And speaking of the crafty ol’ con man, why is he wearing scrubs?

Season 3 of the series will find Ricky Whittle’s Shadow living in Lakeside, Wisc., attempting to forge his own destiny while living under the name Mike Ainsel. He’ll be guided by the Orishas, aka the gods his Black ancestors. And he’ll start to realize that Lakeside might be hiding a darker secret than he would’ve guessed. (Watch the trailer.)

In addition to Danner, Season 3 also will see the introduction of Lela Loren (Power) as newspaper reporter Marguerite Olsen, Julia Sweeney (Saturday Night Live) as town busybody Ann-Marie Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) as leprechaun Leon Doyle, rapper Wale as an Orisha named Chango, and Danny Trejo (The Flash) and Dominique Jackson (Pose) as incarnations of Mr. World.

Take a good look at the photo above, then hit the comments with your predictions about American Gods‘ upcoming season!