Philly Rapper AR-Ab Stabbed In Prison!!

Philadelphia rapper AR-Ab has been stabbed while being detained at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) of Philadelphia.

The rapper is waiting to be sentenced for several charges, including conspiracy and distribution of crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

AR-Ab’s little brother Lik Moss went into detail about an injury his brother received while being behind bars.

“Right now, he’s in a position where he can’t walk at all,” Lik said . “But he’s on a block with my brother and little cousin so they kind of taking care of him right now.”

According to Moss, AR-Ab’s inmate went on a stabbing spree — targeting anybody he came across.

“Probably about 80 percent of his body is black. It’s pussing and bleeding. And he ain’t used the bathroom in a week — like urinated. So we know that’s a kidney problem. But they not giving him no medical attention. … when he got stabbed they took him to the hospital — well, not the hospital but you know, the medical. Then they put him right in the hole. … He catch hives in the hole. … He blackout then they take him to medical. But, they don’t run no real tests.”

Watch the interview below.