Persona 5 Strikers release, trailer, gameplay, platform

Persona 5 Strikers is currently set to release on Feb. 23, 2021. This release date was revealed in the Dec. 2020 trailer for the title. However, that particular wasn’t uploaded by Atlus’ YouTube account, making some to believe that the footage was meant to be shown at a later date. Regardless, Atlus did drop the trailer on their official YouTube account a few days later, solidifying that a Feb. 2021 worldwide release was happening.

Considering that the game has already made its debut in Japan, and Atlus and Koei Tecmo aren’t building from scratch, this release date is very promising. If you’re a fan that’s been waiting for the title since 2018, then you’ll be happy to know that it’s almost here. But if you’re really excited about the game, you can actually pre-order it right now through the Persona 5 Strikers official website. Additionally, you can select which edition of the game you’d like to own while making your purchase.