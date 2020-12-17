Pedro Pascal breaks his silence on all the drama

Audiences will be able to see Pedro Pascal’s face front and center in the upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 as the villainous Maxwell Lord. As such, he’s been doing a whole lot of media appearances in promotion of the film. When he called in virtually on The One Show, the topic shifted to his work on The Mandalorian. He was asked point-blank about the rumors that purport he wants his helmet off more often. Pascal was quick to deny them.

After saying the rumors aren’t true, he went on to state, “It’s a really wonderful way of telling the story. It’s always been a very clear creed for the character and the collaborative process of the whole thing, we’ve all been on the same page with this. So what I want is for them to make the best show possible, however they get that done.”

It sounds as though Pascal understands why the creative forces behind the show want Din Djarin’s helmet on, and he’s totally cool with going along for the ride and performing however is best for the character. It’s clear how deeply the character believes in the Mandalorian creed, and when he takes off his helmet in Chapter 15, it is obvious how uncomfortable it makes him. Perhaps he’ll open up more in the future, when more circumstances arise that require him to reveal himself.