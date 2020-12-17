Pair arrested over abduction of eight-year-old Tillie in Bristol

Two suspects in the hunt for an abducted eight-year-old have been arrested after a desperate 16-hour manhunt, with the girl now with officers.

Tiolah, known as Tillie, was taken to McDonald’s by her neighbour Annmarie Lawton and a man called Adam, who is unknown to her family, in Bedminster, Bristol at around 3pm yesterday.

Family friend Lawton, 29, picked Tillie up from home with Adam and they were expected to return within an hour but failed to do so, with the child’s mother reporting her missing to police at 7pm.

After a frantic search with officers treating the disappearance as an abduction, images show a sobbing Lawton and Adam being led away by police outside a busy Bristol shopping centre just after 9am this morning.

Officers were seen talking to the pair, who were carrying a plastic bag containing what looked to be children’s toys and a pink umbrella, before putting them in the back of a patrol car.

Onlookers said Tillie was with Lawton and Adam and was taken to safety while the suspects were apprehended.

A member of the public called officers after they spotted the man and woman, along with Tillie, inside Bristol’s Broadmead Shopping Centre just after 9am today.

The couple appeared to be ‘arguing’, and the schoolgirl seemed unhurt and well, sources said.

Earlier, police released CCTV images taken from East Street, Bedminster, showing Tillie and the two adults stood near a metal shutter covered in graffiti eating the food bought from McDonald’s.

Hours before Tillie was reported missing, Lawton went live on Facebook, filming herself and the girl inside a house while she sang ‘It’s Not Right but It’s Okay’ by Whitney Houston with a man believed to be Adam sitting behind them on a sofa.

The two Facebook live steam videos prompted dozens of comments form users appealing for the girl to be returned to her mother.

Eight-year-old Tiolah, known as Tillie, was taken to McDonald’s yesterday afternoon with a family friend and unknown man. She has not been seen since

A sobbing Lawton outside a shopping centre this morning being detained by police. Adam was also held

The man, thought to be named Adam, was also detained and was spotted in discussion with officers

Lawton and Adam outside a shopping centre this morning being detained and led away by police

Tillie is now thought to be with officers – though police refuse to confirm whether the suspects have been arrested or not

It took police just minutes to arrive after Tillie was spotted by a member of the public this morning.

A man, who witnessed the pair being taken into custody, said: ‘As I understand it, they were spotted first by a member of the public in Broadmead, then they walked to the Galleries, and it was in the Galleries that the police found them with the girl.

‘So as I understand it, she has been taken into to safety by the police. They were found in the Galleries just shopping.

‘Someone who saw them said they looked like they were arguing, and the little girl was with them.

‘They were just seemingly going shopping on a Thursday morning.

‘They said that she seemed fine [the girl] when she was with them, but when they got apprehended she seemed quite upset. She was taken away safely by police.

‘The man was walked down Union Street, and the woman was put in the back of a police car.

A timeline of Tillie’s abduction Wednesday, December 16, 9.39am: Annmarie Lawton posts a Facebook Live video from her home with Tillie, the two talking about baking a chocolate cake. A man, thought to be Adam, can be seen in the background. 3pm: Police say Lawton and Adam visited Tillie’s home in Bedminster, Bristol at 3pm to take her to McDonald’s. This suggests that the eight-year-old returned home after the earlier Facebook video with Lawton. 4pm: Lawton is expected to drop Tillie back at home. They don’t make it. 7pm: Tillie’s parents report her missing. Thursday, December 17, 6am: Police launch an urgent appeal, describing Tillie as having been abducted by Lawton and Adam. 9am: Lawton and Adam are arrested by police outside a shopping centre in Bristol, carrying what appears to be a bag of toys. Tillie is at the scene and is now with officers.

‘She was talking to the police. They were both quite vocal with the police. I don’t know what they were saying though.

‘The police came within minutes. It was very impressive.

‘The best news is that the little girl is safe.’

A spokesperson said: ‘Police have located eight-year-old Tiolah safe and well in Bristol this morning following an appeal to trace her.

‘A man and a woman have been arrested. Officers would like to thank everyone who contacted us or shared the appeal.’

In the Facebook Live posted hours before the abduction, Lawton tells Tillie to ask viewers for eggs.

She asks how many they need, to which Tillie holds up three fingers before Lawton takes her to the kitchen to show viewers ‘their cake’.

Lawton started another Facebook live moments later with Tillie in the bathroom, telling viewers: ‘My girl did my make up. Babysitting, she’s looking after me’.

Tillie can be seen washing her face in the bathroom as Lawton asks her how old she is.

Tillie responds ‘eight’ and the pair giggle as Lawton quizzes her on their birthday dates and discusses making the chocolate cake.

Friends and locals responded to the video pleading for Lawton to bring Tillie home.

One wrote: ‘Do the right thing and bring her home.’

A second said: ‘You look like you really care for Tilly so please do the right thing and take her home to her mummy where she belongs.’

While a third added: ‘This poor girl needs to go home. She looks so confused.’

In a statement announcing the abduction this morning, police said: ‘The girl is believed to be with a neighbour and family friend, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man, pictured today in East Street, Bedminster.

‘Annmarie, 29, visited Tiolah’s home on Wednesday 16 December with a man known only as Adam.

Annmarie Lawton, 29, visited Tiolah’s house with Adam and took her to McDonald’s in Sheen Road, Bedminster, Bristol. Pictured are the three of them seemingly after visiting McDonald’s

Adam and Tillie spotted after leaving McDonald’s yesterday. He is described as being in his 20s

‘She and Adam took Tiolah out soon after 3pm to visit McDonald’s in Sheen Road, Bedminster.

‘They were expected to return within an hour.

‘They have not brought Tiolah home or returned to Annmarie’s own home since. Tiolah’s mother reported her missing at about 7pm.

‘While there may be a reasonable explanation police are treating this investigation as an abduction.’

Tillie is described as white, with blonde hair.

‘She was wearing black and white polka dot leggings and a black jacket and had a light-coloured rucksack with her when she was last seen.

Lawson is white, with long red hair, and is about 5ft 6ins tall.

Lawton (left) is a family friend and neighbour but the man, apparently named Adam (right), is unknown to Tillie’s family

She was wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers.

The man is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with a round face, olive skin and bald head.

He was wearing jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoody and a beanie hat and in the pictures has a light brown padded jacket on.

Lawton has links across the greater Bristol area and police feared she may have been using public transport.

They added in their initial appeal: ‘If you know where Tiolah is now, call 999 straight away, quoting reference 5220282127.

‘If you have any other information about her whereabouts, or the identity of ‘Adam’ ring 101 and give the same reference.’

DCI Ed Yaxley said: ‘We have no evidence that Tiolah has come to any harm but she has now been absent from home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours.

‘Annmarie, if you see this, please contact us straight away. We just want to return Tiolah safely back to her family.’