Over 24% of people say this is The Rock’s worst movie

Of the 658 total respondents, 161 of them, or, 24.47 percent, cast their ballot for 2017’s Baywatch as Dwayne Johnson’s worst film to date. This dominant victory came at the expense of Rampage, Skyscraper, Hercules, San Andreas, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy (the runner-up with 114 votes), The Game Plan (the least-bad of the bunch, according to voters, with a meager 26 votes), as well as fan-supplied responses such as Jumanji: The Next Level, Doom, and The Rundown.

Based loosely on the television series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 2001, Baywatch stars Johnson as Lt. Mitch Buchannon, alongside Zac Efron as Matt Brody, Alexandra Daddario as Summer Quinn, and Kelly Rohrbach as C.J. Parker. Together, they make up an elite team of lifeguards residing in Emerald Bay, Florida, who go above the call of duty to take down drug lord Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra), who threatens the safety of their generally peaceful beach.

There’s action, romance, humor, and plenty of slow-motion running along the shoreline, but those elements weren’t enough for fans, critics, or the box office. Currently sitting at a 17 percent “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes, Baywatch is riddled with so many critiques that it’s impossible to hold water. The writing is unremarkable, a detrimental portion of the jokes don’t land, and its attempt to bring the TV series onto the big screen falls flat. On a $67-69 million budget, it made $177.9 million back, which isn’t a disastrous return but not worth celebration either.

Of course, it’s important to remember that Baywatch has its fans, and most of these criticisms are matters of opinion. In fact, Dwayne Johnson received a lot of praise for his performance upon the film’s release. But according to our subset of moviegoers, it’s the most unimpressive big-screen effort of his Hollywood tenure so far.