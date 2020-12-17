OSU dealing with COVID issues ahead of Big Ten title game?

Earlier this month, Big Ten athletic directors agreed to scrap a previously announced rule that mandated teams must finish a minimum of six games to be eligible for the conference title matchup. This cleared the 5-0 Ohio State Buckeyes, No. 4 in the current College Football Playoff rankings, to face the Northwestern Wildcats in the league title tilt this coming Saturday.

It appears Ohio State may not be out of the woods just yet.

As Brendan Gulick explained for Sports Illustrated, noted Ohio State insider Jeff Snook posted on his Facebook page that the Buckeyes are dealing with COVID-19 issues:

“Some bad news leaking from the Woody Hayes Athletic Center: At least one very prominent starter on offense and several others have tested positive and will miss Saturday’s Big Ten title game against Northwestern. I will not release the names. If the game would have to be canceled, it will not be rescheduled and Ohio State’s hopes for making the college football playoff probably would be gone.”

Additionally, college football analyst Rick Neuheisel said on SiriusXM Radio that an Ohio State star wide receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.