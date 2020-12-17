Orlando PD Donates Christmas Gifts To More Than 200 Kids In Need

Police officers from Orlando, FL donated and delivered Christmas gifts to more than 200 kids in need this holiday season. The Orlando Police Department went ahead to collect the names of children in need from local places in the community such as churches, counselors, and other community centers.

Officer Marcus Hyatt talked about how tough the year has been for families in need and wanted to do something to spread some much-needed Christmas cheer. “We wanted to purchase gifts and bring them to [the kids] so that they can have a great Christmas,” he says. The department’s officers and other staff donated money to help purchase toys and other gifts for the kids.

TOY DRIVE 🎅: This morning, thanks to the members of the Orlando Police Department who donated toys for well-deserving families in our community, our Neighborhood Patrol Unit, Patrol Officers, & Community Relations Division personally delivered gifts to more than 200 kids. pic.twitter.com/72thlMQZyz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 12, 2020

Due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing them to cancel holiday parties and other get-togethers, they decided the next best thing would be to deliver the gifts, personally, to those families. Hyatt notes that this gift-giving event helped build trust within the community and “close the gap because so often law enforcement is portrayed a certain way.”

He continues, “People don’t get a chance to see us handing out gifts, us having positive conversations with people. People don’t get a chance to see that we are human just like them.”

BIKE GIVEAWAY: Big thanks for another heartwarming event to OPD SROs who together with @Academy Sports and @OrlandoHockey Solar Bears provided 50 bikes and helmets to 1st and 2nd Grade Students today! Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/1fsFNs9kuc — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) December 12, 2020

The reactions from the kids made the officer’s hearts happy. They reported that the children were so happy to receive such thoughtful gifts during such a difficult time/year. “We’ve seen nothing but smiles,” Hyatt reports.