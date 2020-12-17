Original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch has died

Bulloch reprised the role in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, donning the armor in the desert for what would become his final scene as Boba Fett, not counting occasional appearances in fan films and charity releases. He also had un-helmeted cameos in two of the franchise’s films, playing an Imperial officer on Cloud City and Captain Colton in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

In addition to his roles in various Star Wars projects, Bulloch also appeared in three James Bond films — The Spy Who Loved Me, For Your Eyes Only, and Octopussy. He also had roles in multiple seasons of Doctor Who and played Edward of Wickham on the ITV series Robin of Sherwood.

But he would always be best known for playing the bounty hunter. Bulloch would appear in fellow Star Wars alum Mark Hamill’s mockumentary Comic Book: The Movie and the 2015 documentary Elstree 1976, in addition to being interviewed for a number of TV specials devoted to the franchise. Later in life, he became a regular on the convention circuit as well.

The actor’s death comes just weeks after the adult version of the character he helped bring into the world returned to live action in The Mandalorian, 40 years after his film debut and 37 years after the character’s apparent death in the Sarlacc pit in Return of the Jedi. In that scene, Boba Fett is portrayed by Morrison, who later played the character’s father, Jango Fett, in Attack of the Clones. The legacy of the character for which Bulloch will always be known lives on.