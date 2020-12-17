Opinion: Fiscal dominance would hobble the Bank of Canada

Article content continued

The more interesting question is what will happen as the economy approaches full capacity and inflation nears two per cent. The concern with the lack of a binding fiscal anchor in the fall economic statement is that spending might continue even as the economy returns to potential, keeping deficits high, putting upward pressure on inflation, and making it more difficult for the government to find borrowers for its debt.

If Ottawa is forced to turn to the bank, that would mean the central bank would have conflicting priorities: keeping the government funded vs. fighting inflation. At the moment the only operative policy anchor in Canada is the Bank of Canada’s commitment to its two per cent inflation target. When inflation does return to target, the bank can and should ease off on buying government debt and begin normalizing interest rates. In a speech last week, Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry reassured Canadians that’s what the bank would do. But if a rise in interest rates increases the federal government’s debt servicing costs substantially, there could be political pressure for the bank to back off.

The bank’s commitment to the two per cent inflation target becomes all the more important as we head into 2021 and the scheduled renewal of its inflation-control agreement with the government towards the end of next year. Consultations are underway and there are sure to be calls to change the mandate. But, in addition to the successes of inflation targeting over the past 30 years, the target being the only anchor left in Ottawa makes staying the course that much more important. Committing to firm guidelines would give the federal government stronger incentives to define firm fiscal anchors of its own.

The bank enjoys a large degree of operational independence. For the sake of good monetary policy, that independence should continue, and should be seen to continue.

Steve Ambler, a professor of economics at the Université du Québec à Montréal, is the David Dodge Chair in Monetary Policy at the C.D. Howe Institute, where Jeremy Kronick is associate director of research.