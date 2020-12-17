Nokia names new chief strategy and technology officer By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Nokia are displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
STOCKHOLM () – Nokia (NYSE:) on Thursday named Nishant Batra as chief strategy and technology officer and member of its group leadership team, effective Jan. 18.
Batra, who is currently CTO at auto technology group Veoneer (NYSE:) and previously worked for many years at Ericsson (BS:), will be based initially in Finland and then move to the United States.
