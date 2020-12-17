NFL Week 15: Picks and preview

Week 15 has arrived, and a new team occupies the top spot in each conference. The Chiefs, after a 30-point explosion in the second and third quarters, erased a 10-0 deficit against Miami, now have the top seed in the AFC, after Pittsburgh’s second straight loss left them at 11-2 and with far more questions than answers, despite having the second-best record in the league. Meanwhile, Green Bay got another outstanding performance from Aaron Rodgers, and their win over Detroit, coupled with New Orleans’ surprise loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, put the Packers in first place in the NFC. Washington gutted out a tough win over San Francisco to take control of the NFC East, though Alex Smith’s leg injury clouds things significantly for the Football Team. The Colts delivered an authoritative win over the Raiders and significantly imperiled Las Vegas’ playoff chances in the process. Oh, and the Browns and Ravens played the game of the year on Monday night. This week will be defined by contenders trying to handle their business against teams trying to play spoiler; only one game features two teams with winning records – the Chiefs’ showdown with the Saints. Even that game, however, might fail to live up to expectations, unless Drew Brees is ready to go.

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 12-4 Season: 103-103-2