Netflix’s ‘Tribes of Europa’ Splits The Future Into Many Tribal States Fighting For Dominance

The trailer, just uploaded, already has over 150,000 views and over 500 comments. Take a look at the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“The future is not what you expected. The 2074 Europe is split into many Tribal states fighting for dominance. The three siblings Kiano (Emilio Sakraya), Liv (Henriette Confurius) and Elja (David Ali Rashed) get caught in the middle of this bloody war and are forced to forge their own paths.”

Viewers commented on the trailer, “Why there are vibes of “The 100”, “I’m more curious about that freakin CUBE”, “Look it’s Dark and The 100 in the same show!”, “Looks good. The German series are getting better and better on Netflix.” and “Sheesh, no wonder they’re raising monthly prices. So many high quality production content”.

There are a lot of comparisons to the show, “The 100”, but this has a bit of a different tone and more sci-fi elements to boot. The series is set to release next year, so keep an eye out if it’s something you’d like to watch.

Netflix’s ‘Tribes of Europa’ releases on February 19, 2021.

