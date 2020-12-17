Netflix’s ‘Asphalt Burning’ Trailer Will Leave You Confused And Interested

Netflix’s ‘Asphalt Burning’ just released a trailer and it may leave you with more questions than anything. In the trailer we see people racing to marry someone, but she doesn’t end up marrying the man who won, so now they have to race again, but this time, it’s two of them racing for the woman, but there’s actually four people racing… Sorry, I’m lost. What was I talking about?

Don’t believe me? Take a look at the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description and let me know what you get from it.

“When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany. Just because you win the race it doesn’t mean you win the game! Asphalt Burning streaming Jan 2.”

Viewers commented on the trailer and shared my same confusion, “Me, a car guy: “This is confusing, but I LIKE IT…”, “This trailer is more confusing than the whole Tenet movie.”, and “I have never been more confused from watching a movie trailer.”.

However, one viewer did provide us with some context that helps! “Just for everyone wondering: This is a movie series in Norway. This is the third movie from an old series and takes place after 2 movies already happened, and you would therefore need to have seen the previous 2 movies for context. The movie isn’t based on the “asphalt” games either, so don’t complain about the movie adaption being trash etc. The original title is “Burning 3”, but for some reason that got translated to Asphalt burning? Any further questions?”.

What do you think? Are you going to watch this when it releases? Let us know in the comments below.

