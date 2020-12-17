Netflix’s #1 show of 2020 isn’t what you’d expect

Yes, your eyes do not deceive you: Cocomelon, the program behind the infamous “Baby Shark” tune, is Netflix’s breakout series this year.

As reported by UPROXX, the animated show is currently leading the pack on Netflix’s point system, which dictates how programs stack up against one another in terms of viewership. Cocomelon, having spent 104 days within the top ten most-streamed series (per Variety), has secured an astounding 572 points since the beginning of 2020. For reference, its runner-up is The Office (with 438 points), followed by The Queen’s Gambit (with 431), Tiger King (with 382), and Ozark (with 377), rounding out the top five.

Cocomelon‘s success shouldn’t come as a huge surprise when you really think about it, especially looking at the numbers it’s raking in on YouTube — the platform where it got its start. Thanks in large part to its over 100 million active subscribers, the official Cocomelon YouTube channel has amassed more than 100 billion views (via Forbes) across its plethora of videos. The show, no matter how grating it may be to parents everywhere, is captivating young kids across the globe — and as long as that happens, Cocomelon will remain a force to be reckoned with.