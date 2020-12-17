Netflix Reacts to Dionne Warwick’s Demand to Cast Teyana Taylor as Her in a Movie

WENN/FayesVision

The streaming giant quickly responds after the ‘I’ll Never Love This Way Again’ hitmaker expresses her desire to have the ‘Woke Up Love’ singer playing her in a future film.

Dionne Warwick‘s may help her and Teyana Taylor score a deal with Netflix with one of her latest tweets. The singing legend, who has been catching attention with some of her playful shout-outs to fellow artists, has made it clear whom she’d like to play her should her life story be turned into a movie.

Having apparently made up her mind about the actress of her choice, the 80-year-old came on Twitter on Wednesday, December 16 to reveal her pick, which went to singer and dancer Teyana Taylor. And she didn’t forget to mention Netflix in the tweet, in case the streaming giant is interested in making the project come true.

“This is a case for @netflix. Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be @TEYANATAYLOR,” she wrote. Teyana has since responded to Dionne’s tweet. Seemingly all in with the hypothetical project, she replied with a handful of raising hands emojis.

Teyana Taylor reacted to Dionne Warwick’s tweet.

Dionne’s tweet also didn’t go unnoticed by Netflix, which responded by writing, “taking notes.” The “Then Came You” songstress didn’t let the moment pass, hinting that she would follow it up with a serious business talk with the company as she wrote back, “I’ll call ya!”

Netflix took note of Dionne’s wish.

Dionne has been amusing her followers with her tweets that showed her interests in much younger stars. After giving a shout-out to Taylor Swift and trolling Chance The Rapper as well as The Weeknd, she recently sang praise for Billie Eilish, though she mentioned her as William Eyelash instead.

“I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals. @billieeilish,” so Dionne wrote on Monday. After realizing her mistake, she clarified, “I thought her name was William Eyelash from the @nbcsnl performance. I do know her name is Billie now.”

Dionne also recently updated her page to reveal “some other artist careers I really enjoy following.” They are H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Leon Bridges, Alicia Keys, BTS (Bangtan Boys), Amber Riley and Halsey.