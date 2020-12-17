Nervos launches Ethereum bridge it says devs can use right out of the box By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Nervos launches Ethereum bridge it says devs can use right out of the box

Chinese public blockchain project Nervos has announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge between it and .

The launch of Nervos’ Force Bridge was revealed on Dec. 17, with the bridge boasting native support for ERC-20 tokens and frictionless transfers between Ethereum and Nervos’ CKB chain.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR