Nervos launches Ethereum bridge it says devs can use right out of the box By Cointelegraph

Nervos launches Ethereum bridge it says devs can use right out of the box
Chinese public blockchain project Nervos has announced the launch of a cross-chain bridge between it and .
The launch of Nervos’ Force Bridge was revealed on Dec. 17, with the bridge boasting native support for ERC-20 tokens and frictionless transfers between Ethereum and Nervos’ CKB chain.
