NBA investigating Clippers, Jerry West over Kawhi recruitment

On Monday, TMZ Sports reported that Johnny Wilkes, a supposed friend of two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard, filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles Clippers consultant Jerry West over the recruitment of Leonard that ended with the superstar joining the Clippers in the summer of 2019.

Wilkes claimed that West agreed the Clippers would pay $2.5 million for information that would persuade Leonard to sign with the franchise, which is a violation of NBA policy. Wilkes filed the lawsuit because West supposedly didn’t live up to his end of the bargain.

TMZ is now reporting the Association is investigating the matter to determine if the Clippers violated league rules and should face punishments.

Twelve months ago, The Athletic’s Sam Amick wrote that the NBA had already looked into the Clippers’ signing of Leonard “after complaints surfaced that (Dennis Robertson, Leonard’s uncle) had asked for improper benefits during the free-agency process.”

Wilkes claims his relationships with Leonard and Robertson gave the Clippers an advantage in negotiations. Robertson allegedly asked for “a Southern California home and a travel expense account” from the Clippers. The league ultimately found no evidence of wrongdoing last year.

Leonard signed a three-year contract worth $103 million that expires after the 2021-22 season, but he can opt out following the upcoming campaign.

West told TMZ Sports the allegations are false. “I deny engaging in any improper conduct in connection with the signing of Kawhi Leonard,” West said.