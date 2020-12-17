Myles Jack: Jags aren’t tanking for Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t won since the regular-season opener, sit at 1-12, and are behind only the winless New York Jets in the chase to “earn” the right to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville star linebacker Myles Jack understands the mindsets of fans heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, but he also wants everyone to know he isn’t thinking about who could join the club next spring.

“I deleted my Instagram and Twitter, but you can’t run away from it. Even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence,” Jack told reporters on Thursday, according to Ashlyn Sullivan of the club’s official website. “We’re fighting for a job. The NFL does not pay losers. … We’re not going out there tanking.”

Jack isn’t the only current NFL player who has had to answer questions about his employer potentially drafting Lawrence. Back in October, New York Jets starting signal-caller Sam Darnold admitted he’s heard cries among Gang Green fans for the club to do whatever possible to acquire his replacement.

“Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media,” Darnold said at the time.

The Jets face the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns over the next two weeks. New York’s most winnable game left on the calendar could be a Week 17 showdown with the struggling New England Patriots.