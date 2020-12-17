Mum in labour waits 45 minutes for ambulance in Adelaide

An Adelaide woman was forced to wait 45 minutes for an ambulance as she was giving birth to her child.

Andrews Farm mum of five Adore Magot woke her husband Daniel early on Monday morning, knowing she was in labour and it was to get to the hospital.

They first called Triple Zero at 3.10am.

Adore Magot and her husband Daniel waited 45 minutes for an ambulance after calling Triple Zero while Adore was in labour. ()

A priority two case, for an imminent birth, has a target response of 16 minutes.

But 28 minutes later, the couple called again when nobody had arrived.

“We waited, we waited, and her pain just kept getting worse and worse, and then we decided there’s no help coming,” Mr Magot said.

At 3.51am, the couple decided they couldn’t wait anymore, and started driving to the Lyell McEwin Hospital. At the same , an ambulance was dispatched to them.

On Peachy Road they pulled over, and at 3.55am the couple were finally met by paramedics.

“I walked, I jumped on the bed, and I told the guy immediately, ‘stop, don’t move, the baby is coming,” Ms Magot said.

Baby Atore was delivered one to two minutes after paramedics arrived, before they could get her into the ambulance.

The family said this should never happen.

“I rely on the ambulance in times like that and I was very disappointed,” the Adelaide mother said.