Moniece Slaughter Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” & Co-Parenting Relationship With Lil Fizz

Roommates, Moniece Slaughter has been extremely vocal about her unhappiness with the VH1 hit reality series “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which is why she decided to leave—however, she recently went into more detail about her decision. In a video posted to her Instagram, Moniece explained just how detrimental her time was on the show, specifically impacting her physical and mental health.

Hopping on Instagram live, former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Moniece Slaughter didn’t hold back regarding her time on the show, where she was a cast member since the very first season. In the video, where she is seen holding back tears, Moniece said that when she decided to leave the show she was “damn near dead.” She further elaborated and detailed the severe health issues she endured, which she says were completely brought on by being on the show.

In a portion of her comments, she said:

“When I left that show I was d**n near dead. Not emotionally dead. I was d**n near dead. Bro, like I couldn’t eat. I couldn’t sleep. I weighed 98 pounds. Everything I put in my mouth I threw up. I developed an ulcer. I s**t blood. Like…body was sore to the touch.”

Elsewhere in the video, Moniece gave fans an update on her current relationship with ex Lil Fizz. She revealed that their continuously tumultuous relationship with him hasn’t exactly gotten much better. “I didn’t want anything but to be healthy co-parents and friends,” she said. “That was obviously too much. Obviously he’s carrying some kind of hurt, some kind of animosity, some kind of something that I don’t know about. Until I know I can’t fix it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI6HOU7BX8m/

She followed up her statements with an additional post where she called Fizz out for objecting to her use of his voice for her new single, “I’m Ill,” saying “He knew two months ago that this was coming. I gave him a courtesy call.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI6QpbpB3HH/

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Moniece Slaughter Explains Why She Left “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” & Co-Parenting Relationship With Lil Fizz appeared first on The Shade Room.