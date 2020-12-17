Mohammad Amir retirement Pakistan Test cricket news

Pakistan star Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket, claiming he was being “tortured mentally” by his national team’s management.

Amir, 28, was omitted from Pakistan’s touring squad of New Zealand and he has since gone on to star in Sri Lanka’s T20 competition.

Amir had already retired from Test cricket last year because of workload issues.

Mohammad Amir at Headingley. (Getty)

But the final straw appears to have been when the fast bowler was not even rated among the top 35 players in his country.

“I’ve borne lots of torture from 2010 to 2015, for which I served my time.

“I’ve been tortured by being told the PCB invested a lot in me,” Amir said.

‘ll just say two people invested in me a lot: Najam Sethi (the former PCB chairman) and Shahid Afridi (former Pakistan captain). They were the only two.

“The rest of the team was saying we don’t want to play with Amir.

“Recently, the atmosphere that’s been created means I get taunted all the time by being told I don’t want to play for my country. Every two months, someone says something against me. Sometimes the bowling coach (Waqar Younis) says Amir ditched us, sometimes I’m told my workload is unsatisfactory. Enough is enough.”

Amir has had a chequered career in the game.

He burst onto the Test scene as a 17-year-old phenom, taking wickets for fun with his left arm swing.

But it all came crashing down in 2010 when he was banned for five years for his involvement in the Lord’s spot fixing scandal.

“I have seen a lot of torture from 2010 to 2015,” Amir said.

“I was away from the game and sentenced for my mistake.

“I am being tortured again.”

Amir took 119 wickets from 36 Tests.