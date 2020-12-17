Mike Colter gets candid about the future of Luke Cage

In an interview with ComingSoon.net for his upcoming film Fatale, Colter touched on fans’ desire to see him come back as Cage, saying that as of now, Marvel has not reached out to discuss a possible return. Colter stated, “I know fans are eager to see something with the character […] but I don’t know what the future holds.” He mentioned that he enjoys his current role on the CBS drama Evil, which reportedly started production on the second season last month (via ).

Elaborating, Colter shared, “If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them, but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good run.” Though Colter is okay with the possibility of not returning to Marvel, fans are very eager to see his character again. Marvel diehards are also clamoring for other Netflix characters like Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) to be brought into the MCU, claiming that Spider-Man 3 is the perfect opportunity. Of course, for Jones, there is still the factor of Netflix having the rights to her character until February 18, 2021.

Though time will tell what Marvel Studios decides to do with Luke Cage and the other characters from the various Marvel Netflix series, many fans hope they see the value in them and bring them to the big screen as an official part of the MCU.