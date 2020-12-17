Members of Congress will get vaccinated with first round of vaccine -physician By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a medical syringe and a small bottle labeled “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine

WASHINGTON () – Members of the U.S. Congress will be able to get vaccinated for COVID-19 with the distribution of the first tranche of vaccine doses, the congressional physician said on Thursday.

In a letter to members of Congress and their staff, Dr. Brian Monahan said he had been notified by the White House’s National Security Council that Congress “will be provided with a specific number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to meet long-standing requirements for continuity of government operations.”

He said the “small number of COVID-19 vaccine doses reflects a fraction of the first tranche of vaccines as it is distributed throughout the country.”

Monahan did not say when the vaccinations would start.

