Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Message From Fan That Misses Her

Meghan McCain of The View has been absent from “Hot Topics” since giving birth to her daughter Liberty Sage. The conservative co-host gave the show spice giving opposition to most of the show’s co-hosts. McCain has been enjoying her time with her baby but she’s getting ready to return to the ABC talk show. Fans have been eager to see her debate once again and have expressed it on social media.

Meghan McCain | Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

What are fans saying about Meghan McCain?

McCain has been missed by fans of The View but her return is imminent. The Republican pundit recently shared a sweet message from a fan that can’t wait to see her on the show again.

“Seriously Meghan McCain, I need you back on The View as urgently as I needed to come out to my parents when it was time,” the fan tweeted.

The new mother quoted the tweet to her more than 700 thousand followers appreciating the sentiment.

“I appreciate this beautiful sentiment,” McCain tweeted back. “I will be back on The View when the season comes back right after New Years in January. Appreciate those who miss me. I love my job but have also really loved this time with my daughter Liberty and think maternity leave is a gift.”

Although many support McCain’s return, there are some that don’t miss her at all. However, McCain knows how to handle the trolls and clapped back at the hater on Twitter.

“Sorry Charlie, I’m coming back,” McCain clapped back while quoting the tweet.

Meghan McCain struggling to find a portable breast pump

As McCain prepared for her return to The View to tackle the latest “Hot Topics,” she is struggling with finding a suitable portable breast pump. The struggle is real for a new mom and McCain is facing reality and has resorted to Instagram to find recommendations.

“I tried the Medela regular portable [breast pump] and then I tried the Elvie and they suck, it doesn’t work at all,” McCain said in her Stories. “I went to a doctor’s appointment and came back… and it was a disaster because the suction wasn’t as strong. And I have to back to work in January.”

The political analyst seemingly confirmed that she was returning to the studio and not only doing the show from home like the rest of the cast. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin have been hosting from their respective homes. Sara Haines has been at the studio since the new season of the show premiered in September.

McCain has been enjoying her time at home with her baby Liberty. Being a mother is something that surprised the television personality.

“My baby Liberty is two months old tonight,” McCain shared in a tweet on November 28. “I am not a poet nor an artist so I cannot fully express the ecstasy of motherhood. However, I will say having a daughter answers every existential and ontological question a human being confronts in this wild life.”

McCain is expected to appear on The View starting January 4 at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT/CT on ABC.