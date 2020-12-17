Manhunt as girl, 8, feared to have been abducted after McDonald’s trip

A little girl is feared to have been abducted after she went missing during a trip to McDonald’s.

Police say the eight-year-old is believed to be with family friend and neighbour, Annmarie Lawton, and an unknown man known as Adam.

Tiolah, also known as Tillie, was last seen on Wednesday, December 16, at about 3pm when Annmarie and Adam visited her home and took her out, BristolLive reports.

Police say the pair intended to take Tiolah, from Bedminster in Bristol, to McDonald’s and were expected to return her to her mother within an hour.









But they didn’t return and Tiolah’s worried mum reported her missing at about 7pm, about four hours after the family friend and the man left with her.

DCI Ed Yaxley, of Avon and Somerset police, said: “We have no evidence that Tiolah has come to any harm but she has now been absent from home without her mother’s permission for more than 12 hours.

“Annmarie, if you see this, please contact us straight away. We just want to return Tiolah safely back to her family.”

“While there may be a reasonable explanation police are treating this investigation as an abduction.

“Tiolah is described as white, with blonde hair. She was wearing black and white polka dot leggings and a black jacket and had a light-coloured rucksack.

“Annmarie is white, with long red hair, about 5ft 6ins tall. She was wearing a black bomber jacket with a fur collar, black leggings and black trainers.

The man is described as in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins tall and stocky with a round face, olive skin and a bald head. He was wearing jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoody and a beanie hat and in the pictures has a light brown padded jacket on.

“Annmarie has links across the greater Bristol area and they may be using public transport.”

Police have issued an urgent appeal for information as they try to locate Tiolah.

Anyone with information about the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220282127.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and anonymously report information on 0800 555 111.