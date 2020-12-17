Luxury goods group Kering says it will co-operate on tax probe, denies any wrongdoing By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kering is seen during the company’s 2015 annual results presentation in Paris



PARIS () – Kering (PA:), the French luxury goods group whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said on Thursday that it would co-operate fully on a tax probe into the company, while rejecting any charges of wrongdoing.

Kering confirmed that the office of France’s national financial prosecutor had opened a preliminary inquiry into the company in February 2019, which the firm said was related to tax matters.

“The group intends to fully cooperate with the inquiry, in complete transparency and serenity. Kering will continue to communicate diligently and openly about tax litigation,” Kering said in a statement.