EntertainmentLPBW: The Roloff Family Comes Out to Support Jacob Roloff After Shocking Molestation Bombshell – ‘Little People, Big Word’By Bradley Lamb - December 17, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp LPBW: The Roloff Family Comes Out to Support Jacob Roloff After Shocking Molestation Bombshell – ‘Little People, Big Word’ – Daily Soap Dish HomeTVLittle People Big WorldLPBW: The Roloff Family Comes Out to Support Jacob Roloff After Shocking Molestation Bombshell – ‘Little People, Big Word’