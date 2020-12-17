‘LPBW’ Fans Are Begging Amy Roloff to Speak Out After Jacob Roloff Posts About Abuse From a Producer

The Roloffs have taken part in Little People, Big World for years, but Jacob Roloff was the first of Matt and Amy Roloff’s kids to leave the show. While he was a staple in early seasons, he exited the show back in 2016. And he recently posted to Instagram about the sexual abuse he endured from a producer.

Amy supported Jacob on his post, but she has yet to write anything of her own to her Instagram. And fans are calling her out for it.

Jacob Roloff posted to Instagram about the abuse he endured when filming ‘Little People, Big World’

Jacob’s always been known as the black sheep of the Roloff family. When he left Little People, Big World in 2016, he posted about his exit to Instagram. And he ensured his followers he’d never take part in reality TV again.

Now, fans are getting more context regarding his exit. While it always seemed like Jacob didn’t like the reality TV landscape, there’s more to the story. On Dec. 15, he explained via Instagram he was sexually abused by a producer of the show.

“As a child, after what I now realize was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World,” Jacob wrote. “I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015. I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development.”

Amy Roloff hasn’t posted about Jacob’s allegations

Amy commented on Jacob’s post with tons of love and support. “I love you forever and always Jacob,” she wrote. “I’m proud of you. Now you don’t have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

The day after Jacob’s post, Amy added a post of her own to Instagram — but it didn’t address the allegations at all. She posted a photo of her and her fiancé, Chris Marek, in the kitchen baking cookies.

“A new Christmas tradition? Baking cookies together,” Amy captioned her post. “I think I like this. We’ll get back to it cause we have a lot more to do. Merry Christmas.”

As for Matt Roloff, he hasn’t posted since Jacob published the allegations. It doesn’t look like he commented on Jacob’s post, either.

Fans are begging Amy to speak out

Since Amy posted a photo of her and Chris since Jacob’s allegations, fans want her to speak out on what Jacob wrote. They took to the comments of her latest post asking for her to give him public support in this time.

“It’s time to speak out, Amy,” one fan commented. “As the mama it’s time to make a public announcement about what happened to your baby. Your fans want to hear you.”

“An article comes out about Jacob and you post [this] … where’s the support?” another added. “I truly hope you believe and support your son and are there for him.”

Others think Amy is taking the time to process everything before she speaks publicly.

“She did comment on his post love and support for him,” another fan wrote. “I feel confused … I need to understand the timeline as to when the family found about it. They may of only just found out and need to process it ….”

We’re wishing the Roloffs support through this difficult time.

