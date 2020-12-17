Los Angeles mayor says turned down job in Biden administration By

© . FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers remarks at The United States Conference of Mayors winter meeting in Washington
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES () – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that he turned down an offer to work in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden so he can focus on the city as coronavirus cases rise.
Garcetti, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate for Secretary of Transportation in a Biden administration, said that with COVID-19 cases surging in America’s second-largest city he felt he needed to stay on as mayor.
“There were things on the table for me but I said to (the Biden administration) very clearly … I need to be here now,” Garcetti said during a live-streamed news conference.
Garcetti, who is quarantining at home after his daughter tested positive for a COVID-19 infection, said that Wednesday saw the highest number of cases and deaths in America’s second-largest city
“We expect to have more dead bodies than we have spaces for them,” the mayor said. “That frightens me and it should frighten you.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.