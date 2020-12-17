Legends’ Will Look Back at Iconic Characters in the MCU, Starting With 2 Stars of the Infinity Saga

Marvel has announced that a new series will be coming to Disney+ in 2021. During the recent Investors Day event, they teased the arrival of Marvel Studios: Legends.

‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ will begin by looking back at 2 stars of ‘Infinity War’ | Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The new show will reportedly “revisit some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time.”

Marvel’s ‘Legends’ will be an MCU refresher while setting the stage for the phase 4

According to ComicBookMovie.com, Legends will reportedly begin with each character’s debut on the big screen and chart their character path through to Avengers: Endgame and beyond. The series will revisit the MCU’s epic heroes and villains and their big moments to prepare fans for the “highly anticipated stories” that are still to come.

“Marvel Studios: Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe,” the official series synopsis reads.

Essentially, the series is a refresher of the most compelling MCU characters and iconic moments from the past 12 years. Fans will see where each character came from, where they’ve been, and how they got to where they are now. Then, they will set the stage for future events before sending the characters off to their new Disney+ series.

The first 2 episodes take a look at Scarlet Witch and Vision

Marvel Studios: Legends is set to debut in January, just before the premiere of WandaVision. Therefore, the first two episodes will feature Wandavision’s two stars – who also appeared in Avengers: Endgame – Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision.

According to IGN, Legends will initially debut as a precursor to WandaVision, which Marvel has described as “half classic sitcom and half full MCU spectacular.” The series puts Olsen front and center for the very first time. It tells the story of Scarlet Witch and Vision post-Endgame, where they appear to be living as a happily married couple in the suburbs.

‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ is an all-new show coming to Disney+ on January 8. The series will revisit the biggest moments of the MCU, one character at a time. Wanda Maximoff and Vision will be the focus of the debut episodes. pic.twitter.com/Y6jca9Ldh7 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) December 15, 2020

As the couple attempts to hide their “ill-defined and unexplored” powers, they begin to realize that something isn’t quite right. The series is a love letter to TV sitcoms while staying true to the spectacle that is the MCU.

The last time fans saw Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, she nearly killed Thanos in Avengers: Endgame while seeking revenge for Vision’s death. How Vision is able to be alive and well in WandaVision remains to be seen.

The trailers indicate that Wanda is seemingly trapped in a “mental prison” of sorts where she imagines life with Vision via various TV sitcoms.

‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ and ‘WandaVision’ are exclusive to Disney+

The new Marvel series set to debut in January marks a new era for the studio. After years of Marvel TV shows appearing on various networks and streaming services, they are bringing everything together via Disney+.

Moving forward, the MCU will cover both Marvel theatrical releases and Disney+ series and the worlds will connect. Everything that happens on the small screen is now canon for the big screen, and vice versa.

Both WandaVision and Legends are the first Marvel series to be exclusive on Disney+, but they won’t be the last. After Legends premieres on January 8, one week before the premiere of WandaVision, more episodes will drop ahead of new series like Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye.

“As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios: Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before,” the synopsis reads.”Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events.”

Marvel Studios: Legends debuts on January 8, 2021, and WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021, on Disney+.