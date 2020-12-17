LaVar Ball hints at desire to be an NBA coach?

LaVar Ball is one of the most divisive figures in the NBA and the father of Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo managed to keep up his habit of making borderline arrogant, slightly nonsensical claims during an appearance on Kevin Durant’s ETC Podcast.

Ball told Durant and co-host Eddie Gonzalez that he would be interested in coaching in the NBA and claimed that he would implement a full-court press defense for the entire game. Durant dismissed this idea, saying that teams would have no problem with that and it would end in Ball “getting fired within the first few months.”

While coaching may not be in Ball’s future, he still will be a part of the NBA landscape for the foreseeable future due to Lonzo and LaMelo both being starting point guards in the league. But Ball said that despite LiAngelo going undrafted in 2018 and then getting waived by the Pistons after not appearing in two preseason games, he believes that all three of his sons will not only be in the NBA at some point, they’ll all play for the same team.

Ball addressed LiAngelo not having the success that his other two sons have had but claimed that his off-the-court issues, which led to his dismissal from UCLA, had more to do with him not being in the league than his on-the-court play.