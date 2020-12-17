L.A. Law fans just got exciting news

The follow-up will return viewers to the Los Angeles-based law firm, focusing on the firm’s newest group of lawyers. Alongside Rollins, the new class is working at McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney, and Kuzak as it attempts to reinvent itself as a legal group specializing in particularly high-profile, boundary-pushing, and even incendiary cases. Once an idealistic attorney, Underwood’s character will now embody a more conservative edge due to age. It’s something that will ultimately see him go toe-to-toe with J.J. Freeman, a millennial lawyer who’s got a different vision for how the firm should be moving forward in its focus on impacting political and legal change.

Speaking to his time on the original series, Underwood told TVLine in a 2017 interview that the show “absolutely changed my life in every way. Professionally, financially. I’m here now, in part, because of that show and being able to have opportunities to build on that.”

He also noted how the show had paved the way for more inclusive storytelling by featuring couples and romances that were still considered too taboo for television. “One of the things we did was have interracial relationships. At the time, it was huge news. Now, you see it all the time, and nobody complains… Also, we had the first lesbian kiss on television,” he said. “Huge news, very noteworthy and newsworthy. Now, it’s not a big deal at all.”

Produced by Disney’s 20th Television, which also produced the original, this marks the second attempt to get L.A. Law back on the small screen. The first came from Bochco himself, who in 2016 shared that he was working on a reboot of the series, but never found a home after being pitched out to networks (via Variety).

The potential ABC series joins several other reboots and sequels of popular older shows, including Night Court and Little House on the Prairie. It also comes at a time when networks and studios are re-examining how policing and the criminal justice system are portrayed on TV, a central tenet of many Bochco series.