Kourtney Kardashian’s Youngest Shows Off Rap Skills With Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Cover

In a series of videos shared by the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star, 6-year-old Reign can also be seen failing at the candy challenge and changing the lyrics of Rae Sremmurd’s ‘Come Get Her’.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s youngest son with Scott Disick might be showing potential at rapping. On Wednesday, December 16, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a number of throwback videos of her two sons, and 6-year-old Reign Disick stole the spotlight with his adorable attempt at covering Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”.

One of the clips shared by Kourtney via Instagram captured Reign spitting the words “classy, bougie, ratchetto” and “acting stupid, what’s happening?” from Megan’s hit single while sitting in a car. An unidentified man’s voice could be heard in the background as he rapped along with the boy and laughed at his cuteness.

Another video saw Reign putting his face close to the camera while singing the chorus of Rae Sremmurd‘s “Come Get Her”. While the original lyrics contain the word “stripper”, the young boy swapped it with “stranger”. When he was done with the chorus, he moved on to rap some lyrics from Megan’s “Savage” before crooning Camila Cabello‘s “My Oh My”.

Aside from the videos of Reign singing, Kourtney also included a footage of her youngest failing at the candy challenge. It opened with Reign sitting on a big sofa in front of open candy bowls, and Kourtney telling him to wait patiently for her return. However, it did not take long for the boy to take one piece of candy when his mother was away.

Reign was not the only one who has his memorable moments shared by Kourtney. In the mix, the mother of three also included a clip of Mason Disick rapping along to the lyrics of Travis Scott (II)‘s “Highest in the Room” as well as a footage of the 11-year-old playing with a fire blower outside. Along with the clips, Kourtney wrote, “I’m in trouble. The boys who changed my heart forever.”

It was not clear when the videos of Reign were taken, but it should have been a while back since the young boy no longer sported long hair these days. Back in early August, Kourtney shared a photo of Reign post-his first major haircut with a note that read, “I am not ok.” The image itself displayed Reign rocking his buzzcut in a white tee and navy pants.