Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Gets Public’s Support Amid Mom’s ‘Hurtful’ Lawsuit

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

In response to her mom Sofia Laine’s lawsuit demanding $5M, a house and a Mercedes SUV from her and Kobe’s estate, Vanessa Bryant claims her mother ‘wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life.’

–

Vanessa Bryant has received public’s support amid an ugly legal battle with her own mother over family money. The widow of Kobe Bryant has accused her mother Sofia Laine of extortion as the latter slapped her and the late athlete’s estate with a lawsuit demanding $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV.

Twitter users have responded to the news, taking to the blue bird app to blast Sofia. “What Vanessa Bryant’s mom is doing to her and her daughters in the worst year of their life is so repulsive,” tweeted New York Magazine and the Huffington Post contributor Yashar Ali.

Yashar Ali supported Vanessa Bryant amid her mom’s lawsuit.

Senior beauty editor at InStyle, Kayla A. Greaves, expressed her sympathy for Vanessa, “My heart truly goes out to Vanessa Bryant. This woman cannot catch a break and it’s all so unfair.” Author and journalist Leslie Streeter also weighed in on it as writing, “It is a common widowed person’s nightmare that some supposed loved one will use the worst thing that ever happened to you as a money grab. Disgusting. Just disgusting.”

Kayla A. Greaves expressed sympathy for Kobe Bryant’s widow.

Leslie Streeter called out Vanessa’s mom.

Another user was in disbelief with Sofia’s move, “Good lord what is wrong with Vanessa Bryant’s mother.” Another slammed Vanessa’s mother, “Vanessa Bryant’s mother is one cold hearted b***h… money can really destroy families… how can try to sue your own daughter?” Someone else similarly added, “Vanessa Bryants mother is mean hearted. I hope she cuts her off completely!”

Details of Sofia’s lawsuit are currently unknown, but Vanessa’s response to the matter indicated that money is the root of the problem. After a rough translation of her statement written in Spanish surfaced, the 38-year-old has posted her response in English on her Instagram Stories.

“My mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family. I have supported her for nearly twenty years, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant, nor was she a nanny,” she wrote. “For nearly two decades, we arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties, at no cost to her because she had claimed that she didn’t have any money to buy her own home after her divorce.”

“My husband and I felt it was best for her not to live in our home,” she noted. While Vanessa acknowledged that her mother helped care for her daughters “from time to time, just like most grandparents do. She did not take care of business issues or expenses.” The mother of four claimed that her mother now wants to back charge her “$96 per hour for supposedly working 12 hours a day for 18 years for watching her grandchildren.”

“In reality, she only occasionally babysat my older girls when they were toddlers. As of ten years ago, our kids were full time students and athletes and I didn’t have another child until 2016,” she explained. Noting that she “repeatedly” tried “to work things out with my mother,” she expressed her disappointment over her mother TV interview earlier this year in which she was “disparaging our family and making false accusations.”

“Even after that betrayal, I was willing to provide my mother with monthly support for the rest of her life and that wasn’t good enough,” so Vanessa claimed. “She is now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive. She has no regard for how this is affecting my children.”

<br />

She went on accusing her mother, “She wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004.” Calling her mother’s lawsuit “frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful,” she claimed that her late husband “would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”