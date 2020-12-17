Kim Kardashian West Said She Lost Her Virginity to Michael Jackson’s Nephew

For Kim Kardashian West and her siblings there’s no such thing as TMI.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters are known for putting pretty much all of what goes on in their lives out there. Whether it’s on social media or their reality TV show, millions of fans know so much about them including some pretty intimate details like when and who they lost their virginity to.

Kim Kardashian West | Joe Kohen/WireImage

Kardashian West previously opened up about the subject and how her mom, Kris Jenner, reacted to hearing that her daughter wanted to have sex for the first time.

Kim Kardashian West’s past relationships

The KKW Beauty mogul had some high-profile relationships prior to settling down with Kanye West in 2014.

Access Hollywood noted that her first husband was music producer Damon Thomas who she was married to from 2000 to 2004. She then famously dated Ray J Norwood before a fling with Nick Lacey. Kardashian West was also once in a relationship with another performer Nick Cannon.

She and former NFL star Reggie Bush were an item from 2007 to 2009 until she moved on with fellow football player Miles Austin.

The SKIMS founder started seeing model Gabriel Aubry briefly after he and Halle Berry split. In December 2010, Kardashian West and Kris Humphries got together. A few months later, they announced their engagement and wed on Aug. 20, 2011 only to split weeks later.

But not all her fans were aware that she also dated Michael Jackson’s nephew for more than a year and a half.

When she dated T.J. Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew T.J. Jackson | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Mrs. West dated T.J. Jackson, who is the son of Michael Jackson’s brother Tito, when she was a teen.

Kardashian’s former nanny, Pam Behan, remembered meeting him when the two were dating.

“I really liked T.J.,” Behan told Scandal Made Me Famous (per People). “He was kind of on the quiet, shy side, always very nice and polite. A good-looking kid, and as far as I could ever see, he treated Kim with great respect.”

T.J. was two years older than Kardashian West was at the time and when she was 14, she decided she wanted to lose her virginity to him.

Kris Jenner’s reaction to Kim wanting to have sex with Jackson

Kim Kardashian West | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Glamour noted that in 2012 the reality star spoke to Oprah Winfrey about what she told her mother when she wanted to have sex with T.J. and how Mama Kris reacted.

“When I did want to have sex the first time I was almost 15”, she revealed. “I was like, ‘I think I’m going to, or I want to,’ and [Kris] was like, ‘OK, so this is what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put you on birth control,’ and she was like, really open and honest with me.”

Winfrey then went on to question Kardashian West about her infamous sex tape.

“You know, I think that’s how I was definitely introduced to the world,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star admitted. “It was a negative way, so I felt like I really had to work 10 times harder to get people to see the real me.”

She also talked to Winfrey about her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries and insisted it wasn’t just a publicity stunt saying, “I was in love, I wanted the life that I always pictured my fairytale life to be.”