Kim Dotcom throws weight behind BCH, tips $3K price in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Kim Dotcom throws weight behind BCH, tips $3K price in 2021

Internet entrepreneur and digital rights activist Kim Dotcom has been enthusiastically promoting as a medium of exchange, but still remains bullish on .

According to a tweet to his 711,700 followers today, Dotcom predicted the price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) would increase 867% in 2021, reaching more than $3,000. He said he was also going to support BCH on his crypto-enabled peer-to-peer content monetization blockchain K.im.