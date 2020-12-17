Article content

PFORZHEIM, Germany — Kaye has been a leader for over 60 years in the Validation and Monitoring of critical process data. With its introduction of the Kaye Log -80 Vaccine Temperature Logger and KayeTrack Cloud Kaye has applied the same quality principles to ensure the validation and safety of the Cold Chain. This NFC Logger with external probe allows the precise recording and monitoring of products that are using Dry Ice pellets for Cold Chain shipment and storage. Shipments of vaccines and plasma at -70°C (-94°F) are very sensitive for breaking of the container seal, which will quickly allow the internal temperatures to rise to a critical level.

Kaye introduces the Kaye® Log -80 Vaccine Temperature Logger for Cold Chain Market to address COVID-19 vaccine storage and transportation requirements. #Vaccinelogistics #Logisticsqualitycontrol #transportationcontrol #COVID-19 #coldchainlogistics

Drugs, vaccines, blood and biological materials are extremely sensitive to temperature variations. They must be kept and transported within a controlled temperature range during storage and transit; these are well known facts. However, during the recent fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic and with vaccines on the horizon, the demand for 24/7 temperature monitoring within the Cold Chain received another requirement, ultra-low measurements down to -70C. Besides the technology of monitoring at ultra-cold temperatures, the requirement of fast access to the temperature data without disturbing the integrity of the packaging, is foremost. Any removal of the logging device from the package, use of USB and local software applications will impede the process flow. Threshold LEDS allow the recipient to quickly see if the threshold limits have been breached, and with a quick swipe of an NFC device, all data is loaded to a local smart phone application and to the KayeTrack cloud, with corresponding email alerts, emailed PDF reports and GPS location information.