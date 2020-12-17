Kartik Aaryan’s show Koki Poochega gets a thumbs-up from Global Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki

Despite movie business being on a pause mode in 2020, Kartik Aaryan managed to shine. The actor’s chat show Koki Poochega did wonders in the virtual world. No wonder to applaud his hard work Global youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki took to her Twitter and praised him on the platform. Susan Wojcicki was summing up the year on the basis of what really rocked her video-sharing platform. She was praising the efforts of some of the biggest International pop icons, artists and content creators.



When she was tweeting about Indian content-creators, the lady spoke about Kartik Aaryan and tweeted about him and topped her list. She acknowledged his hard work and tweeted about it. Even the team’s list had a special mention about the young actor saying, “Kartik Aaryan used his vast platform to spotlight the unsung heroes of the pandemic – frontline workers and first responders.”





Kartik Aaryan has truly rocked the nation with this show and looks like even people globally are talking about it. Koki Poochega saw some of the top frontliners from different spheres chatting up with the young actor and busting myths and rumours about the pandemic. Kartik Aaryan has started working on his new film Dhamaka which is helmed by Ram Madhvani and also stars Mrunal Thakur.