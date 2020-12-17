Julia Says Brandon’s Mom Talking to Her About Birth Control Is ‘Crazy’ and ‘Stupid’

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are one of the most popular new couples on this season of 90 Day Fiancé. And a lot of that attention has to do with Brandon’s mom, Betty.

Just hours after Julia arrived in the U. S., Betty grilled her and insisted she gets on birth control. But Julia found the entire conversation “crazy” and “stupid.”

Brandon and Julia on ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Brandon’s parents question Julia’s intentions on ’90 Day Fiancé’

After meeting Julia via video chat, Brandon flew to Russia to meet her. The two hit it off and then reunited again in Iceland, where Brandon proposed.

The newly engaged couple wanted their families to meet. So they set up a vacation in France to get everyone acquainted.

But after meeting Julia, Brandon’s parents, Ron and Betty, grew concerned. They said they saw a “grumpy” side of her. And they wondered if she was only marrying Brandon for a green card.

RELATED: ’90 Day Fiancé’: Brandon and His Parents Saw A ‘Grumpy’ Side of Julia When They Last Met

“We really enjoyed our interaction with Julia,” Betty said when talking to 90 Day Fiancé producers. “She seems like a lovely person, but I mean, I’ve gotta admit, both of radars are still out because we just don’t know that her intentions are for Brandon and [if she] has his best interest at heart.”

Brandon’s mom doesn’t want the ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple to get pregnant

On the season premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, Brandon explained that he spent his savings traveling to meet Julia and on her K-1 Fiancé visa application. So, to save money, he will live with Julia in his parents’ home.

But Ron and Betty are not OK with Brandon and Julia sleeping in the same bedroom. And when Betty learned that the couple hasn’t been using protection, she made Julia an appointment with her gynecologist.

“They’re going to help out and give Julia a consultation as to, you know, her options for birth control,” Betty explained.

Julia is shocked to hear Betty demand she takes birth control

In the second episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Julia finally arrives in the U. S. Brandon and his parents receive her at the airport. And after she freshens up in her hotel room, Julia meets the family for dinner.

But rather than ease into what is a very awkward conversation, Betty directly asks Julia if she is on birth control. Taken aback, Julia tries to explain why she is not on it. But Betty continues to insist.

In a confessional, Julia admits how shocking the whole discussion was. And she reveals she would never even talk about that personal part of her life with her own parents.

“I feel not comfortable,” Julia says. “I don’t want to go to [the] doctor, I don’t want to take medicine. And this is crazy, this is stupid. And this is [making] me explode.”

Fans will get to see how Brandon and Julia’s story plays out as the season continues. New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé air Sundays on TLC.