Jim Carrey’s Ex-Wife, Lauren Holly, Weighs in On His Divisive Role as Joe Biden on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jim Carrey has been a comedic force of nature since the early 1990s. But his fans got a major reminder of just what he can do in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Then Carrey followed that film with a recurring role as presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live. Now his ex-wife, Lauren Holly, shares her immediate reaction and thoughts on his latest role.

Jim Carrey and Lauren Holly at the ‘Dumb and Dumber’ premiere | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jim Carrey wanted to join ‘Saturday Night Live’ as its new Joe Biden

Over the years, a few actors have played Biden on SNL. During President Barack Obama’s administration, cast member Jason Sudeikis regularly took on the role. Then in 2019, both former SNL writer and recurring host John Mulaney as well as Woody Harrelson played Biden in political sketches amidst the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

After Harrelson’s schedule prevented him from committing to additional appearances, SNL needed a new Biden. Carrey — an outspoken critic of Donald Trump — reached out to longtime SNL producer Lorne Michaels about joining the show. So as season 46 of SNL was gearing up, Michaels broke the news Carrey would go head to head with Alec Baldwin’s Trump.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Isn’t the First Time Jim Carrey Has Faced Off Against Alec Baldwin

Lauren Holly — the actor’s ex-wife — weighs in on his ‘SNL’ performance

Carrey’s performance has proven divisive to say the least. Many critics have speculated why the actor’s take on Biden isn’t resonating as much as it should. But in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada to promote her Netflix series Tiny Pretty Things, Holly shared her thoughts on Carrey’s Biden.

“He’s a genius. And I’ve spent enough time with him that when I heard that he was doing it, I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be so good.’ because I heard that he lobbied for it. And I’ve seen him just transform, like literally transform like it was special effects or something. I’d watched his first appearance on Saturday Night Live, and I wasn’t in it at first. Then he got to the debate and started putting Trump on pause. I was like, ‘Oh, you just got into the wheelhouse. You’re there right now.’ It was fantastic.”

Carrey and Holly starred together in hit 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber before becoming an item. The couple married in 1996 and then divorced just a year later. However, Holly still shared a message of support for her ex’s latest role.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Starred Opposite Jeff Goldblum and Damon Wayans in This ’80s Sci-Fi Comedy

Will ‘SNL’ keep Jim Carrey onboard as president-elect Joe Biden?

Holly’s positive reaction, however, seems to be in the minority. Carrey played Biden in the weeks leading up to the election. But now that Biden has won the U.S. presidency, it remains to be seen how SNL will handle the role. Will the show keep Carrey on for the rest of season 46?

After all, Baldwin has expressed how he never meant to get stuck into a long-term role playing Trump. And Carrey likewise probably didn’t count on being Biden for the next four years. Perhaps SNL will shift to a new actor — maybe even an in-house cast member — soon.