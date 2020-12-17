Jeremih Opens Up About Recovering From COVID-19

Singer Jeremih sat down for an interview, where he opened up about his recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

“What I can say is: man, it definitely is real,” he said during an appearance on Sway’s Universe. “I didn’t take it for granted.”

“And truth be told … I’m a living, walking testimony. I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. You know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was.”

He continued: “I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half,” he said. “I was really, like, in a dream. And I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light.”

Jeremih told Sway that he was also diagnosed with the multisystem inflammatory syndrome, an ailment he said was “a rare case of cause and effect of COVID.”

TEYANA TAYLOR ON QUITTING JEREMIH’S TOUR

“All my organs became inflamed. My heart went out, stopped beating and started beating irregularly. My kidneys went out. My liver started … to go bad.”