Jake Paul Calls Out Nate Diaz: You Saw What Happened To The Other Nate!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Jake Paul has been shooting his mouth off at just about everything these days, but he recently verbally attacked Nate Diaz, who condemned Paul’s Conor McGregor rant where the Youtuber attacked the Irish boxing star’s wife.

