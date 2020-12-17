Jake Paul Calls Out Nate Diaz: You Saw What Happened To The Other Nate!!

Jake Paul has been shooting his mouth off at just about everything these days, but he recently verbally attacked Nate Diaz, who condemned Paul’s Conor McGregor rant where the Youtuber attacked the Irish boxing star’s wife.

“Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled f*ck u can’t really fight dumbsh*t your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that,” said Diaz.

The Youtuber then responded: “You saw what happened to the other Nate.”

Paul then posted a video of him sparring with one of Diaz’s training partners, AJ Agazarm, captioning the clip: “Aye @NateDiaz209 I already beat your boy up come get your mans then you can get the smoke too.”

In a recent, highly controversial rant, Paul said the following:

“What the f*ck is up you Irish c*nt. Good morning, Conor McGregor — I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f*cking your wife.

“I mean, she’s a four, Conor — you could do a lot better. Our team sent you a $50 million offer this morning … the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you’re scared to fight me, Conor.”