Is Dylan From ‘Modern Family’ in a Band in Real Life?

Haley Dunphy had a few unique boyfriends throughout Modern Family’s 11 seasons. One of her longest relationships was with a guitar-playing bad boy named Dylan, portrayed by Reid Ewing.

Did this actor have a band outside of ABC’s comedy series? Here’s what we know about the singer behind this character.

Claire and Mitchell’s mother, Dede, drops in for a surprise visit on ‘Modern Family’ | Adam Taylor/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Reid Ewing portrayed Haley Dunphy’s boyfriend, Dylan, in ‘Modern Family’

When Modern Family fans first met Haley Dunphy, she was madly in love with her then-boyfriend, named Dylan. He didn’t have a steady career right after graduating high school, but Haley didn’t care. He was a musician, and he would make it big with his band on the road. In fact, he even wrote one song for Haley, called “In the Moonlight (Do Me.)”

In a few other episodes, Dylan appeared with his band. For one gig, they needed a drummer, and after auditioning, Cam said he would fill in. That didn’t work full time, but Dylan still pursued his musical dreams before working at a Dude Ranch, then Disneyland, then as a nurse.

In Season 9, Dylan revealed he was studying nursing, saying, “I used to heal people with my music now I’m just doing it with drugs.” Outside of Modern Family, though, Ewing acted in a few other television shows.

RELATED: Did Luke Dunphy Ever Go to College? Here Are a Few of Our Favorite Milestones of This ‘Modern Family’ Character

Does the ‘Modern Family’ actor have a band in real life?

Dylan loves music, but the actor behind this character also released some music of his own. In 2011, he dropped the song “Traffic Jam,” complete with a YouTube music video with a few thousand views. Additionally, the actor appeared in one Train music video, “Bulletproof Picasso,” alongside Emily Kinney of The Walking Dead.

Aside from his work on the series Modern Family, this actor appeared in a few Disney Channel and Disney-created television shows. In Good Luck Charlie, he had a cameo as Teddy’s poetry-loving boyfriend, Derek. In the television series Zeke and Luther, he portrayed the character Charlie Plunk.

RELATED: Was Alex Dunphy the Valedictorian of Her High School? Here Are Some Milestones for This ‘Modern Family’ Character

Dylan and Haley eventually got married

After some time apart from his old girlfriend, Haley Dunphy, these two got back together and had twins. In one of the last episodes of this comedy series, Haley and Dylan got married, later moving into Mitch and Cam’s old house.

“If we had gone 10 seasons, then the first of the new generation of the family, when Haley had her kids, would have been a really nice part of that ending,” Modern Family co-creator Steve Levitan said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“But when we decided to go for the 11th season, this seemed like a good way for people to express what they have all meant to each other,” he continued.

Some episodes of Modern Family featuring the character Dylan are available for streaming on Hulu.