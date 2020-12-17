Is Disney+ Trying to Recreate the Magic of ‘Avengers’ With the ‘Star Wars’?

Disney’s massive investor call on Dec. 10 revealed a wealth of new information about the company’s biggest brands. Star Wars was no exception, with at least five news series for Disney+ being unveiled.

Disney+ 'Star Wars' series unveiled

Two of these series will be spin-offs based on developments from season 2 of The Mandalorian. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic will presumably follow the titular force of space sheriffs that includes the likes of Cara Dune (Gina Carano). Star Wars: Ahsoka will follow Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a fan favorite from The Clone Wars animated series.

Both shows will be produced by Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau and Clone Wars creator, Dave Filoni. As the overseers of the many animated Star Wars projects over the years, Filoni has overseen the many entries in Ahsoka Tano’s story since the beginning.

‘Star Wars’ attempts ‘Avengers’ style crossover

Nestled into the announcement of these shows was a tease that Star Wars will attempt a crossover story in the vein of Marvel’s massive Avengers franchise. Specifically, the announcement teases that the new shows will “will intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.”

Whether this crossover will constitute its own series – a la, Marvel’s The Defender – or if the crossover will play out in the shows themselves – similar to how the Arrowverse handles crossovers – remains to be seen.

Certainly, the Defenders route wouldn’t give the crossover a good precedent to lean on. While not outright bad, the relatively disappointing quality of the crossover is partly credited with eventually sinking the Netflix Marvel shows.

What will these Disney+ shows be about?

Of the two spin-offs, Star Wars: Ahsoka has the clearest potential story based on the events of The Mandalorian. At the end of her appearance in a recent episode, Tano demanded a corrupt magistrate tell her about their boss, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

This almost certainly ties into the end of Star Wars: Rebels, where the villainous Thrawn was pulled into hyperspace along with Jedi apprentice, Ezra Bridger. Later, Tano pledges to hunt down the two and defeat Thrawn once and for all. As of her appearance in The Mandalorian, she seems to be inching closer to success.

Originally introduced in Legends-era Star Wars books, Thrawn proved popular enough with fans to make the rare jump into the post-Disney continuity. While he has appeared in Rebels (voiced by Lars Mikkelsen) and a handful of new books, the menacing blue Imperial leader has yet to make the jump to live-action. Given the character’s popularity with many fans, it’s not a stretch to think he could be the main antagonist for the big crossover.

Less clear is what the story of Rangers of the New Republic will involve. Carano’s character is the only officially deputized ranger viewers have met in The Mandalorian, but given the actor’s recent controversies, it might not be in LucasFilm’s best interests to build a whole series around her. Luckily, the idea of a galaxy-spanning law enforcement group seems like an ideal platform to introduce a whole host of new characters to the series. There is also the potential for other established characters like Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to be deputized. For now, though, the jury is still out on this one.